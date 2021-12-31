Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone enjoy intimate meal on New Year's eve

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently on a New Year vacation with his wife Deepika Padukone, on Friday shared a glimpse from their intimate meal.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short monochrome clip in which Deepika could be seen eating her food. "#happynewyear," he wrote in the caption.

"Having fun baby?" Ranbir could be heard asking. Replying to him she quirkily said, "We here to enjoy, what else we here for?" In the clip, Deepika looked stunning in an off-shoulder dress paired with a necklace.

Before leaving for their annual vacation, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per reports, Deepika and Ranveer have jetted off to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's '83' was released a few days ago, while Deepika is waiting for the release of 'Gehraiyaan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

