Ranveer Singh hails badminton player Kidambi Srikanth's win

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all praises for Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Indian to make the World Championship finals.

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday night.

After the match, elated Ranveer took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of Kidambi's winning moment from the match and captioned it as, "phenomenal."

Srikanth will now clash in the gold medal match against the winner of the second semi-final which is to be played between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

( With inputs from ANI )

