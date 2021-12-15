Rapid RT-PCR test to cost Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport
Mumbai, Dec 15 Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Wednesday that a rapid RT-PCR test at CSMIA will cost Rs 1,975.
According to a CSMIA spokesperson, the move is in line with the latest directive issued by the Maharashtra government.
"The standard RT-PCR test will continue to cost Rs 500. CSMIA will continue to provide comprehensive testing infrastructure for the convenience and ease of our passengers. CSMIA follows all mandatory Covid-19 protocols and is committed to passenger health, safety and well-being," the spokesperson said.
The Centre has made it mandatory for international passengers arriving in India to pre-book their RT-PCR test. International passengers arriving at six major Indian airports would be required to pre-book their tests.
As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to stabilise the system and to ensure that the passengers do not face any problem in pre-booking, the new rule will be implemented in six Metro cities in the first phase, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
