Rashmi Thackeray paid tax of 19 houses in Alibag, Somaiya shows evidence

Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray has paid tax of 19 houses in Alibag. Also, Manisha Ravindra Vaikar has paid its tax. If the bungalows are not in Thackeray's name then why pay tax? This question has been asked by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Kirit Somaiya replied to the press conference held by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut yesterday. He said that 19 bungalows in Alibag belonged to Thackeray. Bungalow tax was paid by Rashmi Thackeray, so who will Sanjay Raut kill now? This question was asked by Kirit Somaiya.

Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Vayakar should write that they have not paid tax on bungalows. Prove that they do not have homes. "If nothing else, hit me with both my shoes," Somaiya said. Somaiya said that Sanjay Raut has made some allegations against me. He said that he would take all journalists to these bungalows for a picnic, if the bungalows are not found there, then those (BJP) leveling allegations should be shown their place. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray has paid all taxes from 2013 to 2021. Why pay the tax if they do not own the house?

Speaking on the occasion, Kirit Somaiya also gave evidence of documents provided by the Gram Panchayat. Rashmi Thackeray paid the tax on November 12, 2020. Somaiya also asked Sanjay Raut why he was pretending to be homeless.

Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya demanded an inquiry into the scam at the Covid Center. Somaiya said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut feared an inquiry into the Covid Center scam. I am fighting for the 12 crore people of Maharashtra. Somaiya said that it is wrong to call me a blackmailer.