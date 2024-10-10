Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Mourns the Death of 'Legendary Industrialist and Philanthropist'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his sorrow over the passing of legendary industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of legendary industrialist and philanthropist Shri Ratan Tata. Apart from his invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country. My prayers are with his dear ones and millions of fans and well-wishers in this hour of grief,” Pawar wrote on X.

Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. He in critical condition while receiving intensive care at a Mumbai hospital. Tata had mentioned on Monday that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related health issues.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata joined the Tata Group in 1961, starting on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint, acquiring companies such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, transforming it from a largely India-centric group into a global business powerhouse.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tata received numerous accolades for his contributions to industry and society. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, in 2008. His legacy as a compassionate leader and visionary will be remembered for years to come.