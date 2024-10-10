Ratan Tata Passes Away: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar and Other Leaders Mourn the Loss

People from all walks of life mourned the passing of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, who died on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital. He was 86 years old and had been receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital for several days. Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed their sorrow over the loss of the esteemed industrialist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Tata, describing him as a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul. "Shri Ratan Tata Ji provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses," Modi said. "His contributions went far beyond the boardroom, and he endeared himself to many through his humility and kindness."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted, "Ratanji Tata had a unique and ideal combination of ethics and entrepreneurship. Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group with a tradition of excellence and integrity spanning nearly 150 years. The decisiveness and mental toughness he displayed time after time took the Tata Group to different industrial heights. I pay my respects to them. Ratanji Tata's body will be cremated with state honours."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute, "Heartfelt tributes to the legendary Ratan Ji Tata. The passing of Ratan Ji Tata, former Chairman of the Tata Group and Chief Executive of the Tata Trusts, is deeply saddening and leaves a void that will be felt by generations. His life was a testament to integrity, visionary leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good."

"As an entrepreneur, Ratan Ji stood apart by placing the nation’s interests above mere business gains, solidifying the trustworthiness and enduring legacy of the Tata Group. His remarkable contributions went far beyond corporate success - his profound dedication to social causes and community welfare uplifted countless lives. His love for Mumbai, the birthplace of the Tata Group, and for Maharashtra, was reflected in all his endeavors. Honoured with the Maharashtra Udyog Ratna award, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and numerous international recognitions, his impact on Indian industry and society is unparalleled," he added.

"I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to interact with him on several occasions. His humility and wisdom were truly inspiring and left an indelible mark on me that I will carry for life. Ratanji's demise is an immeasurable loss to Indian industry and the social landscape. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family, friends, followers, and everyone connected with him during this difficult time. Om Shanti ॐ शांति" the deputy Chief minister concluded.

Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to Ratan Tata, stating, "Industrialist Ratan Tata, chairman of the Tata Group, who has raised the profile of the country through his glorious achievements around the world, bid farewell to the world. Ratan Tata's nature of always giving a helping hand to overcome every natural or human crisis befalling the country will always be remembered. Heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, a personality who paved the way for his success through social consciousness!"

जगभरात आपल्या गौरवास्पद कामगिरीतून देशाचा लौकीक वाढवणारे टाटा समूहाचे अध्यक्ष उद्योगपती रतन टाटा यांनी जगाचा निरोप घेतला. देशावर ओढवणाऱ्या नैसर्गिक अथवा मानवी अशा प्रत्येक संकटावर मात करण्यासाठी सदैव मदतीचा हात देणे हा रतन टाटा यांचा स्वभाव सदैव स्मरणात राहील. सामाजिक जाणीवेतून… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 9, 2024

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, stated, “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.”

Union Minister Amit Shah described Tata as a “legendary industrialist and true nationalist,” highlighting his lifelong dedication to the nation’s development. “He will live on in our hearts,” Shah said, offering condolences to the Tata Group and Tata’s many admirers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over Tata’s passing, calling it “an irreparable loss for the Indian business world and society.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Tata “an invaluable son of India” and a “philanthropist par excellence.” He praised Tata’s commitment to inclusive growth and ethical leadership, adding that he was an inspiration to millions.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, a visionary leader whose business acumen and relentless dedication transformed India's business landscape. A true beacon of humility and integrity, his legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and the Tata Group. Om Shanti," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

"The demise of India's renowned industrialist, 'Padma Vibhushan' Shri Ratan Tata ji is extremely sad. He was the megastar of Indian industry. His demise is an irreparable loss for the industry. His entire life was dedicated to the industrial and social development of the country. He was a gem of the country in the true sense of the word. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to his bereaved family and fans to bear this loss," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on X in Hindi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also expressed his condolences on X, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. #RatanTata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion. His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives. India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss."

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, "In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe."



Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her condolences, saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji." She emphasized Tata's ethical leadership and his commitment to the welfare of the country, highlighting his kindness and passion for making a difference. Atishi affirmed that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Tata a "Titan of the Indian industry," while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described his death as an "irreparable loss for the Indian business world and society."