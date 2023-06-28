Ratnagiri: 690 police deployed, 19 checkpoints set ahead Bakri Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi festivals

In preparation for the Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid festivals, the local administration and district police force have taken necessary measures. A total of 690 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the maintenance of law and order. Additionally, 19 checkpoints have been set up to inspect vehicles.

To ensure peace and harmony in Ratnagiri district, the district police force is organizing meetings at the police station level. These meetings involve representatives from the Mohalla Committee, Peace Committee, religious leaders, respected individuals from the community, and villagers. During these meeting, the police emphasize that the illegal transportation of cattle will not be tolerated, and instructions regarding this issue are communicated.

In case of any disputes arising in the village during the festival, the villagers have been advised to promptly address and resolve them in a fair manner. Additionally, clear instructions have been communicated at all levels to strictly adhere to the regulations regarding noise pollution as mandated by court orders. The aim is to ensure that celebrations are conducted harmoniously while respecting the legal guidelines.