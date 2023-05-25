Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts shine in Maharashtra HSC exam results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination, revealing a pass percentage of 96.01%. Despite the Konkan board once again achieving the highest score in class 12 results statewide, there has been a 1.20% decrease compared to the previous year. The Konkan region exhibited the highest result among the nine regions in the state, followed by Pune division with 93.34% and Kolhapur division with 93.28%. Pune and Kolhapur regions secured the second and third positions, respectively. In contrast, the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage at 88.13%.

A combined number of 26,028 students participated in the examination from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, out of which 24,990 students successfully passed. Among the Konkan division, 13,022 boys took the exam, with 12,320 boys clearing it, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.60%. Similarly, 13,006 girls appeared for the examination, and 12,670 of them passed, achieving a pass percentage of 97.41%. Notably, the pass percentage for girls is 2.81% higher compared to that of boys.

From Ratnagiri district, a total of 17,134 students had registered for the exam, with 17,069 appearing. Out of these, 16,254 students have successfully cleared the exam, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.22%. Moving on to Sindhudurg district, 8,989 students had registered, and 8,959 appeared for the exam. Among them, 8,736 students have passed, leading to an outstanding overall pass percentage of 97.51%. Similar to previous years, Sindhudurg district has once again secured the top position in the results. Notably, Sindhudurg district has a 2.29% higher pass percentage compared to Ratnagiri district.