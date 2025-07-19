Ratnagiri: Chemical Tanker Catches Fire Near Rajapur, No Injuries Reported

Ratnagiri: In a tragic incident tanker caught fire on Mumbai-Goa highway at Panhale Malwadi in Rajapur taluka around 9 am on Saturday due to a rear tire fire during heavy rain. Traffic was diverted to a single lane. According to initial information tanker carrying chemicals from Goa towards Mumbai reached Panhale Malwadi in Rajapur, the rear wheels suddenly caught fire.

The rear part of the tanker was completely burnt, sending plumes of smoke into the air. As soon as the locals noticed this incident, traffic from Goa towards Mumbai was stopped.

Following the incident the traffic was diverted to another one-way lane. While the tanker suffered major damaged, fortunately there was no loss of life.