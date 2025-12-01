Ratnagiri: Contractor Brutally Assaulted by Three Men on Guhagar Bypass; Police Launch Probe

Chiplun: A contractor from Pachad, was allegedly beaten by three individuals on Saturday (November 29, 2025) night in the Leni area on Guhagar Bypass Road. Authorities are investigating the incident and have registered a case against the three suspects, one of whose mobile phone was found at the scene.

After assault, three unknown people fled from there. However, in this scuffle, the mobile phone of one of the accused was found near the car. Based on this, the police have started an investigation and the concerned persons will be taken into custody soon, informed Police Inspector Phulchand Mengade.

In a shocking incident in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, over 25 individuals launched a violent and deadly assault on three young men, allegedly due to an old dispute. The attackers, armed with sticks and rods, beat the victims mercilessly in a brutal display of mob violence. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing police investigation. Based on the footage and eyewitness reports, authorities have taken swift action and detained 22 individuals in connection with the attack.

According to local sources, the conflict appears to have stemmed from a long-standing personal or communal issue, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The victims, who sustained serious injuries, are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored. Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for stronger measures to prevent such acts of mob justice.