Ratnagiri Crime: Elderly Woman Found Dead in House, Jewellery Missing, Police Probe On

Rajapur: Sudden death of a 74-year-old woman in Raipatan Takkewadi in the taluka has left everyone shocked. On Wednesday, October 16, 2025, woman, who lived alone in her house, was found dead. Her body had turned black, and the jewelry on her body was missing. Police are investigating to see if she was murdered for the purpose of robbery.

Deceased woman's name is Vaishali Shantaram Shete, living alone in her house in Raipatan Takkewadi, she was last seen by villagers in the wadi on Monday, when the lights in her house were on. The lights have been off since Monday night, and she was not seen at all on Tuesday. Concerned, a woman from the area knocked on her door on Wednesday morning, but received no response. When the door was knocked hard, it was opened and when she went inside, she found Vaishali Shetye lying in the house.

Upon learning this information, the surrounding villagers gathered there. They informed the nearby Raipatan Police Remote Area. Within some time, the police of Raipatan Police Remote Area reached the spot. Inspector Amit Yadav of Rajapur Police Station, Sub-Divisional Officer Suresh Kadam and the local crime investigation team also reached Raipatan.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police called a dog squad, forensic team and a team from the local crime investigation branch to the spot. District Superintendent of Police Nitin Bagate, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahamuni, Lanja-Rajapur Police Sub-Divisional Officer Suresh Kadam visited the spot and took information and guided them about the investigation.