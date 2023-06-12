Ratnagiri: Cyclone Biparjoy leaves tourists injured, shops demolished in Ganapatipule

The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy continues to be felt in the coastal areas, with the waves persisting for three consecutive days at Shrikshetra Ganapatipule in Ratnagiri. On Sunday (June 11), around 5:30 pm, the waves, measuring approximately 10 to 12 feet in height, slammed into the shore. As a result, all the shops along the coastline were destroyed. Regrettably, about 10 to 15 tourists sustained injuries from the powerful wave, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

With the reopening of schools and colleges this week, the last Sunday of the summer vacation witnessed a surge in tourist activity at Ganapatipule. Approximately 20,000 tourists visited the area throughout the day. Despite the calm atmosphere in the evening, things took an unexpected turn around 5:30 p.m. when the sea became rough, and powerful waves emerged, catching the tourists off guard.

Suddenly, the seawater surged, causing panic among the tourists who began to run for safety. The waves relentlessly pounded the road from Ganpatipule Morya Chowk to Rest House, originating from the defence wall constructed along Ganapatipule Chowpatty. In the chaos, many women tourists lost their purses, while several others had their mobile phones swallowed by the forceful waves.

The tourists who were injured by the wave were taken to Malgund Primary Health Centre for medical treatment. Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Salvi, Police Constable Kunal Chavan, and other police personnel from Ratnagiri quickly responded to the situation under the guidance of Jaideep Khalekar, the police inspector of Jaigad police station. They efficiently rescued all the tourists from the sea. In addition to the police, the Ganpatipule Gram Panchayat, security guards, the security guard of Shridev Ganapatipule Sansthan, and local villagers actively participated in the relief efforts.

Two days ago, a major wave had damaged some businesses. As a result, about 15 stall owners have set up their stalls on the coast in a safe place. So they weren't affected. However, the stalls of 10 stall holders were flattened in the waves of the sea. As the wave was returning, a boy was pulled over the water. However, he escaped unhurt as lifeguards and tourists caught him. After that, the boy was very scared.