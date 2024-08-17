Ratnagiri: Doctor Accused of Molesting Young Girl During Medical Examination In Rajapur

A disturbing incident occurred in Rajapur on Wednesday evening when a family doctor allegedly molested a young girl who had come for a medical examination. The Rajapur police have registered a case against Dr. Rangrao Sambhaji Patil, a 69-year-old resident of Dhopeshwar Ghati, Rajapur.

According to Police Inspector Rajaram Chavan, the victim, who had been suffering from cold and fever, visited the doctor on Tuesday and again on Wednesday due to persistent weakness. The doctor instructed her to lie down for a saline infusion and sent her younger brother to the medical office. While administering the saline, the doctor allegedly molested the girl.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ECI Allots ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol to VBA for Upcoming Polls

After the incident, the victim informed her mother, leading to local villagers attacking the doctor's clinic. The doctor was later handed over to the Rajapur police. A case has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Dr. Patil. Due to his age, the doctor has been given a notice to appear for police investigation and court proceedings without immediate arrest. The investigation is being conducted by Female Head Constable Harshada Chavan, and the victim's statement was recorded 'in camera' in the presence of female officers.