Ratnagiri Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Company in Khed Lote MIDC; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out this afternoon at a private company located in the Khed Lote MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area of Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. The incident sent waves of panic through the area, with visuals showing towering flames and thick plumes of orange and black smoke billowing into the sky. According to footage shared by the news agency IANS, the blaze appeared intense, rapidly consuming the building while terrified people were seen fleeing the premises. The fire led to widespread alarm among locals and nearby workers as emergency services raced to the site.

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a private company located in the Khed Lote MIDC area. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/vPE3Gq4298 — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2025

Firefighting teams reached the location swiftly and are currently working to bring the situation under control. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and officials have launched an investigation into the incident. At the time of reporting, there is no official confirmation of casualties or the extent of property damage. Authorities have cordoned off the area and advised people to stay away until the situation is fully contained.