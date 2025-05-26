Ratnagiri: Four Trapped on Other Side of River in Chiplun After Sudden Rise in Water Levels Due to Heavy Rainfall

The incident took place late on Sunday night, May 26, at Khadpoli in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. Four persons who had gone fishing during heavy rains got stuck on the other side of the river. As soon as the incident was reported, the Chiplun taluka administration's rescue team, led by District Magistrate Akash Ligade, launched a rescue operation. Personnel from the revenue department, police, city council, health department, Mahanirman, and disaster response team rushed to the spot.

After four hours of relentless efforts late into the night, the four individuals—a woman, a child, and two adults—were safely rescued. The family had been trapped due to a sudden rise in the river's water level, but managed to remain safe on an island.

Those rescued have been identified as Santosh Vasant Pawar (40), his wife Surekha Santosh Pawar (35), both residents of Dalwatne, and their nephew Omkar Ravi Pawar (17), a resident of Dalwatne Rajwada. The rescue was successfully carried out using ropes.