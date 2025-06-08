Ratnagiri: LPG Tanker Accident on Mumbai-Goa Highway Causes Major Fire; Several Injured

A major accident took place on Sunday morning on Mumbai-Goa highway at Bavanadi (Tel. Ratnagiri) where a tanker carrying LPG collided with a private vehicle coming from Chiplun to Ratnagiri. This collision resulted in a leak of LPG gas from the tanker. The leaked LPG spread into the air and a major fire broke out which reached a house, Fortunately no one was injured as everyone successfully escaped the fire.

The impact caused the travel vehicle's driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle falling approximately 20 feet off the road. All passengers in the private vehicle sustained injuries. The fire damaged a rickshaw, two motorcycles and killed one buffalo near the house.

The police immediately reached the spot. The traffic police also reached the accident site. They took out the injured and sent them to the district hospital. Most of the LPG in the tanker has leaked. However, the work of removing the remaining LPG from its tank started around 8:45. Due to this, traffic on the highway has been stopped on both sides.

Meanwhile, 16 teachers were traveling in private travel vehicles that were involved in the accident. They were coming to Ratnagiri for a training. They were all injured in this accident.