Ratnagiri: Man Dies After Asking for Lift; Police File a Case Against the Injured Bike Rider

A tragic accident occurred on the Kotawade–Kharwate road in Ratnagiri taluka when a man who had asked for a lift lost his life. The incident took place on Tuesday morning (November 11) after a motorcycle skidded, killing the pillion rider. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Sakharam Sangare (50), a resident of Kotawade Sangarewadi, Ratnagiri. The Ratnagiri Rural Police have registered a case against Suryakant Jaydev Warekar (57), a resident of Kotawade Warekarwadi, who was riding the bike and was also injured in the crash.

According to police, Suryakant Warekar was travelling from Kotawade towards Khoparde village on his two-wheeler when Sangare requested a lift. A few minutes after they set off, the motorcycle slipped on a downhill curve near Kharwate, causing both men to fall. Sangare sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Warekar suffered multiple wounds and is currently undergoing treatment. The Ratnagiri Rural Police have filed a case against the rider under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.