Ratnagiri: MNS vandalises Hativale toll plaza, protest escalates on Mumbai-Goa highway issue

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has escalated its stance on the Mumbai-Goa Highway issue, with incidents of vandalism and arrests. MNS workers targeted the Hativale toll plaza in Rajapur, Ratnagiri district, causing damage. Additionally, the office of a VAN Infrastructure company in Pali-Khanu, Ratnagiri, was also vandalised.

Two MNS office-bearers, Pankaj Pangerkar (Rajapur taluka president) and Jayendra Kotharkar (sub-taluka president), were apprehended by the Rajapur police in relation to the Hativale vandalism.

During the 'Nirdhar Rally' in Panvel, MNS leader Raj Thackeray expressed strong criticism towards both Central and state governments regarding the deteriorating condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway, marked by potholes. MNS activists in Ratnagiri acted on Thackeray's directive, vandalising another company's office associated with the Mumbai-Goa highway. As tensions rise, authorities are monitoring the situation closely, while MNS leaders arrested are set to appear in court today.