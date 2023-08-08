Ratnagiri: Nine passengers injured as MSRTC bus overturns on Ambadawe to Lonand highway

Nine passengers, including the driver, sustained injuries when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned due to the driver's loss of control. The incident occurred on the national highway from Ambadawe to Lonand in Mandangad taluka. Luckily, a major disaster was prevented. The injured were quickly taken to the health sub-centre hospital for treatment. The accident occurred on Tuesday morning. Local villagers state that the accident happened due to ongoing national highway construction work, making the road perilous.

Construction work is currently in progress on the National Highway from Ambadawe to Lonand. In the midst of this, the driver of an ST bus en route to Nala Sopara lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the road. The bus had around 10 to 12 passengers onboard. Fortunately, there were no severe injuries resulting from the accident. Some passengers, along with the driver, sustained minor injuries. The injured individuals are presently receiving first aid at Mandangad Rural Hospital.