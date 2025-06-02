Ratnagiri Police Arrests Delhi Man for Rs 61 Lakh Online Scam Targeting Senior Citizen

In significant fraud case Ratnagiri police, in collaboration with Delhi Police, arrested Rajiv Vishwanath Tiwari for allegedly robbing a senior citizen of Rs 61,19,080 online. Tiwari, posing as an official from the Ministry of Communication, falsely warned the victim about his SIM card being blocked. He then pretended to transfer the call to a fake police officer accomplice, who claimed the victim's Canara Bank account was involved in a Rs 2 crore money laundering scheme.

The complainant was defrauded of Rs 61,19,080 after depositing money into a specified bank account. Upon discovering the fraud, they filed a complaint with the Ratnagiri Cyber ​​Police Station, leading to the registration of a case. Police investigation led to the arrest of Rajiv Tiwari by a team consisting of Police Inspector Smita Sutar, Constables Ramchandra Vadar, Rohan Kadam, Ramdas Pise, Sandeep Naik, and Ramij Sheikh.

Tiwari was located in Delhi through bank information and technical analysis of the fraudulent financial transactions. An investigation team was dispatched to Delhi, and he was apprehended based on information from an informant. The Ratnagiri court remanded him to four days of police custody.