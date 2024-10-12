Ratnagiri Tension: Muslims Shout Slogans During RSS Procession in Konkan Nagar; Two Cases Registered (Watch Video)

Tension erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city during a procession of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after members of a minority community allegedly shouted slogans on Friday evening, October 11.

The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area of Ratnagiri district on Friday night, an official from Ratnagiri city police told news agency PTI. "We have registered two cases based on complaints. Five accused have been identified, and we have issued notices to them. No one has been arrested so far," he said.

According to the police, when the RSS took out a procession (path sanchalan) in Konkan Nagar area on the eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a Muslim community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Sharing the video, BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane reacted over the incident and said that the as long as individuals with a "jihadi mentality" are present in the country, they will not allow Hindus to celebrate their festivals or let nationalist organizations like RSS conduct their programs peacefully.

Nitesh Rane took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustration, writing, "There will be consequences for this, with interest."

A video message shared by Rane elaborating on the incident said that when RSS was conducting a peaceful march, chants of "Allahu Akbar" were heard from the group of people. He stated that the attempt to disrupt the RSS march is part of a larger agenda by some individuals who want to turn India into an Islamic nation while living in a Hindu-majority country.

However, there was no violence, but several people gathered at the police station late last night and demanded first information reports against persons involved in the incident. Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway.