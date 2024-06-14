Ratnagiri: Traffic Disrupted as Landslide Hits Ratnagiri's Anuskura Ghat Amidst Heavy Monsoon Rains

Anuskura, the ghat that connects Ratnagiri-Kolhapur witnessed an instance of landslide on June 14. Incessant rains have battered the road since midnight and the landslide has disrupted traffic on the route between Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. Several districts including Ratnagiri have been witnessing heavy rains.

It has been estimated that it will take more than 4 hours for the traffic to be reinstated. Instances of landslides are bound to see an uptick as monsoon begins its spell in Maharashtra.