Ratnagiri Tragedy: Woman Goes Missing After Being Swept Away During High Tide Near Bhagwati Fort

A young woman went missing after falling into the rough sea near the underground water spot (Paanbhuyar) close to Bhagwati Fort in the city. It remains unclear whether she accidentally slipped while taking a selfie or intentionally jumped into the sea in an act of suicide. The incident occurred around 12:30 PM on Sunday, June 29. Despite extensive search efforts continuing into the evening, she could not be located. Her identity also remained unknown by late evening.

On weekends, there is usually a large crowd of local residents and tourists near Shiv Srushti, located close to Bhagwati Fort. On Sunday, June 29, many tourists had gathered at the location. At that time, a young woman, estimated to be between 23 and 25 years old, was engrossed in taking selfies near the railing at the Paanbhuyar spot. She had removed her slippers and scarf and placed them to the side. While other tourists were enjoying the natural scenery, the young woman was suddenly seen falling into the sea, which is approximately 200 to 250 feet deep. Tourists nearby started shouting for help, and a crowd quickly gathered. Some people informed the city police. Police arrived at the scene, but by then the woman had disappeared into the rough sea.

Meanwhile, search operations were launched with the help of the Ratnadurga Mountaineers and the NDRF team. However, strong winds and the rough sea have hindered rescue efforts. The operation continued late into the evening. Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri, Uday Samant, visited the incident site. He discussed the matter with concerned authorities, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilesh Maeenkar and City Police Inspector Satish Shivarkar. He directed them to implement preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. He also appealed to citizens to avoid visiting dangerous locations during the monsoon season.

After the young woman fell into the sea, no one came forward with any information about her. This has raised questions about whether she had come to the spot alone. If she did come alone, suspicions of a possible suicide have also been raised.

