Ratnagiri: Truck Carrying Chemicals Overturns After Driver Follows Google Maps Shortcut

Navigating with Google Maps, especially while seeking quicker or unfamiliar routes, is becoming increasingly risky for vehicle drivers. In yet another incident, a truck transporting chemical barrels veered off course and overturned in the Phungus area of Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The truck had departed from Goa and was en route to Mumbai. In an attempt to find a shortcut, the driver relied on Google Maps for directions. However, while passing through a forested stretch, he lost control of the vehicle, leading to a serious accident. The truck, filled with chemicals, overturned and several barrels were swept into the surrounding forest. Fortunately, the driver managed to jump out of the vehicle in time and escaped without injury.

The vehicle was transporting 47 barrels of chemicals used in paint manufacturing. While travelling via the Goa-Mumbai highway, the driver reached Nivali and used Google Maps to find an alternate route. The app directed him through Phungus and Ukshi. However, upon encountering a difficult turn near Ukshi, he chose to proceed via Jakadevi and Phungus towards Sangameshwar. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near Phungus, when the driver lost control while maneuvering a downhill slope. The truck overturned to the right side, and 17 out of the 47 barrels fell off and rolled into the dense forest area. The vehicle itself sustained significant damage.

Police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama (official site inspection and documentation).