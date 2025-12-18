Ratnagiri: Worker Succumbs to Injuries Weeks After Cement Material Falls on Head

A construction worker died on Monday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after a lump of raw cement material accidentally fell on his head from a building. The deceased has been identified as Ram Mahadev Adhikari, aged 58, originally from Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal and currently residing in Ratnagiri. Adhikari was employed with Balaji Engineering Works in Ratnagiri and was engaged in centring work at a construction site. The accident occurred on November 25, 2025, at around 12.30 pm, when raw cement material being dropped from the building accidentally struck his head, leaving him seriously injured.

Following the incident, Adhikari was initially treated at the district government hospital and was later shifted to Kolhapur for advanced medical care. After receiving treatment there, he was discharged and sent back home. However, on Monday, December 15, at around 6.45 pm, his co-workers returned to their room after finishing work and found him unconscious. They immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. A case in this regard has been registered at the Ratnagiri City Police Station, and further procedures are underway.

Also Read: Thane: Court Acquits Man Accused of Throwing Two Children From Building

A serious accident triggered panic in Dadar West when a piling machine at an under-construction site toppled and slammed into a nearby residential building, causing extensive damage to property. The incident took place on Sayani Road–Prabhadevi Road, opposite Ravindra Natya Mandir, where construction work for a new project by Incline Estate Properties LLP was underway. Residents of the adjoining building were alarmed by the sudden crash, as the heavy machinery collapsed during ongoing construction activity, narrowly avoiding what could have been a major human tragedy.

According to police officials, the mishap occurred on December 16 between 4.45 pm and 4.50 pm while piling work was in progress. The piling machine reportedly lost its balance and fell sideways, crashing into the Udayan Darshan Cooperative Housing Society building. Although no injuries or fatalities were reported, the impact caused substantial structural and property damage. Following the incident, Dadar police registered a case against the developer, Incline Estate Properties LLP, and other concerned persons for alleged negligence and violation of prescribed safety norms.