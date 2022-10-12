Rattled by criticism, Shinde-Fadnavis govt slaps cases against Sena UBT leaders (Ld, correcting para 2 & 3)
By IANS | Published: October 12, 2022 05:36 PM2022-10-12T17:36:10+5:302022-10-12T17:50:07+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 12 Under siege from the continuous onslaught of the Opposition Shiv Sena Disclaimer: This post has ...
Mumbai, Oct 12 Under siege from the continuous onslaught of the Opposition Shiv Sena
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app