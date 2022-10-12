Rattled by criticism, Shinde-Fadnavis govt slaps cases against Sena UBT leaders (Ld, correcting para 2 & 3)

By IANS | Published: October 12, 2022 05:36 PM2022-10-12T17:36:10+5:302022-10-12T17:50:07+5:30

Mumbai, Oct 12 Under siege from the continuous onslaught of the Opposition Shiv Sena Disclaimer: This post has ...

Rattled by criticism, Shinde-Fadnavis govt slaps cases against Sena UBT leaders (Ld, correcting para 2 & 3) | Rattled by criticism, Shinde-Fadnavis govt slaps cases against Sena UBT leaders (Ld, correcting para 2 & 3)

Rattled by criticism, Shinde-Fadnavis govt slaps cases against Sena UBT leaders (Ld, correcting para 2 & 3)

Mumbai, Oct 12 Under siege from the continuous onslaught of the Opposition Shiv Sena

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Opposition shiv senaOpposition shiv sena