Re-entry of cholera in Melghat, condition critical with death of four

Cholera has re-emerged in Melghat in the last four years, killing four people at Pachdongari in Chikhaldara EGA taluka. The administration recorded the death on July 7. This contagious disease has taken a serious turn in Pachdongri, Koylari and adjoining areas.

The deceased have been identified as Gangaram Nandaram Dhikar (25) of Pachdongri, Savita Sahadev of 5 OFF Akhande (27), Sukhlal Moti Jamunkar (76) and Mania Rangisa Uike (75) of Koylari. Patients are being treated at the primary health center at Katkumbh.

The critically ill patients have been admitted to the rural hospital at Churani for further treatment. As the number of patients is increasing, patients are also being treated at primary schools in Koylari and Pachdongari. After Pachdongri and Koylari, Ghana was also infected. The patients are undergoing treatment at Om Primary Health Center at Katkumbh. The villages of Pachdongri and Koylari are 85 per cent affected by the disease.

There is a 30 bed rural hospital at Churani. However, in view of the increasing number of patients, a temporary hospital with 30 beds has been started in the Adivasi Bhavan. The District Surgeons themselves have paid attention to this alternative arrangement. The services of medical officers and staff of other primary health centers in Melghat have been acquired in view of the increasing number of patients at Pachdongri and Koyalari and the severe form of cholera.

District Health Officer Dr. District Surgeon Dr. Dilip Ranmale. Pramod Narwane himself is present in the area and is monitoring the situation. Government vehicles of both the officers are also packed with essential medicines. In due course, they are also moving forward for the treatment of patients.

The number of patients in Pachdongri, Koylari and adjoining areas is around 400. This is the first case of cholera in Melghat in four years. The survey is going on in the villages and the company is coming under control.