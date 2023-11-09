"Real NCP is ours, we have presented truckload of evidence to EC": Ajit Pawar camp

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently conducting hearings to determine the legitimate leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), involving senior leaders Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Both factions have submitted documents and evidence, asserting the strength of their respective cases. Notably, the Sharad Pawar group has presented a substantial 8,000-9,000 affidavits, claiming they have submitted more documents than the Ajit Pawar group.

The central dispute revolves around the rightful leadership of the NCP. Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as a minister on July 2, claimed the NCP, causing a significant upheaval in the state's politics. Ajit Pawar asserts that he is backed by 43 to 45 MLAs, though no group has officially confirmed these numbers. The Election Commission is currently conducting hearings to address this leadership question. During the initial hearing, Sharad Pawar was present, underscoring the importance of this matter.

“Our side is the real side, and we have presented a truckload of evidence to the Election Commission.” Hasan Mushrif a supporter of the Ajit Pawar faction has expressed this expectation, stating that the appropriate decision should be made by the Commission with the evidence submitted.

Amidst this political turmoil, Sanjay Raut alleged a gang war occurred in a cabinet meeting. However, Hasan Mushrif promptly refuted this claim, labelling it as "misinformation" and challenging Raut to provide evidence. The ongoing leadership dispute within the NCP continues to be a subject of public interest, with the Election Commission working to resolve this complex issue.