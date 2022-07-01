Rebel leader Bharat Gogavale's son threatens Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: After dramatic developments in the state, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is considered the sole contender for the Chief Minister's post, became the new Deputy Chief Minister. This shock mechanism has taken everyone by surprise. The new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exclaimed that one of Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks was made the Chief Minister by Fadnavis. Even after these incidents of power struggle, Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut is again targeting Shinde group. Now, the MLA's son from Shinde has directly threatened Raut.

Speaking to the media Sanjay Raut has targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP, he said "Also, it cannot be said that a Shiv Sainik has been made the Chief Minister. Wherever Thackeray is, Shiv Sena is the motto of the army. Therefore, we wish the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister to run the affairs of the state together." He wished the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister well.

Meanwhile, these developments have exposed the rift between Sanjay Raut and the Shinde group. Shinde group leader Shahaji Patil targeted Sanjay Raut yesterday. "We are called rebels because of people like Raut, but we are Shiv Sainiks," he said. After that, now the son of rebel MLA Bharat Gogavale has given a direct warning to Sanjay Raut. Criticizing Mahad's rebel MLA Bharat Gogavale at a rally in Alibag on Tuesday, Anant Geet had said it was time to "bottle the ghost of Mahad". This time, Sanjay Raut was also present. On the same background, Bharat Gogavale's son Vikas Gogavale has directly mentioned Sanjay Raut and warned the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that they'll hold a rally in Mahad, Raigad. I challenge him to come to Mahad without his security personnel, the 'Shivsainiks' (party workers) won't stop short of giving him 'prasad': Shinde Faction Shiv Sena leader Vikas Gogawale pic.twitter.com/Ro0XCxWijB — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

"Raut had said that he would hold a rally at Mahad. Now, I challenge Sanjay Raut to come to Mahad without security" said Bharat Gogavale's son Vikas Gogavale. A rally of Shiv Sena was organized at Alibag against the mutiny of 3 MLAs in the Raigad district. Shiv Sainiks from Alibag, Pen, Roha and Murud talukas were called for the meet. At the time, Raut criticized the rebel MLAs for their style. MLA Mahendra Dalvi had joined Shiv Sena after removing dung from 100 cowsheds. He left, now it was time to change the bull, Raut had said. So, Anant Geete had called Bharat Gogavale a ghost.