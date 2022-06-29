Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar again targets Shiv Sena

The political struggle in the state has reached its climax after more than 35 MLAs, including senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, revolted. The BJP, which has been in the role of wait and watch for a week, finally jumped into the political fray and handed over the majority test letter directly to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. On Wednesday morning, the rebel MLAs paid obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya. Speaking afterwards, he criticized Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for feeling closer to NCP's Sharad Pawar and his party than Shiv Sainiks.

"We don't want to go with the NCP and the Congress," Deepak Kesarkar told the media. "Mahavikas Aghadi should stop its plays now. We join hands and request, don't stretch now. Acknowledge that you do not have a majority. Even if only independents voted for the BJP during the majority test in the special session of the Assembly, this government will fall, let alone 39 people. You will speak as the rebellious MLAs want, then they will come and vote for you, this is the crazy hope of Shiv Sena leaders," said Deepak Kesarkar.

"We were advising them to break the alliance with the NCP and the Congress. We are true Shiv Sainiks. But he loves Sharad Pawar and his party (NCP) more than Shiv Sainiks. This is not acceptable to all. So I don’t think there is any expectation of any discussion anymore. Now the time has passed and now the decision will be taken on the table of the assembly," said Deepak Kesarkar clearly.



