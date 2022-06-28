Rebel MLAs passing their time by playing indoor games in Guwahati hotel

According to the reports, the rebel MLAs who are camping at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing various indoor games including chess and ludo. Earlier, Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray talking about the current situation of rebel leaders in Guwahati said, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage & morality."

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".