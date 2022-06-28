Rebellion against Shiv Sena, demonstrations continue; Protests against Shinde supporters in many places

Mumbai: After the mutiny of Mahavikas Aghadi Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sainiks have been attacking the MLAs supporting him for the last three days and protest rallies are being held everywhere. Shiv Sainiks also staged agitation against the rebels in Nandurbar, Dhule and Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Vidarbha.

Shiv Sena staged an agitation in support of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and protest of rebels at Shahada and Navapur on Monday, while an attempt was made to burn the statue of MLA Eknath Shinde at Navapur. Dhule district Shiv Sena staged a morcha on Monday. Also, statues of Sattar and Eknath Shinde were burnt. Shiv Sena also organized rallies in Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts.

In the ongoing political turmoil, Shiv Sainiks, angry over Gondia's independent MLA Vinod Agrawal's support to the BJP, attacked MLA Agrawal's public relations office on Monday. "This incident is reprehensible and this goodwill and bigotry of Shiv Sainiks will not be tolerated" MLA Vinod Agrawal warned. He also said "that if the time comes, we will have to play our role as it is."

Shiv Sainiks attack Minister of State Yadravkar in Jaysingpur Angry Shiv Sainiks tried to attack Yadravkar's liaison office in Jaysingpur after Minister of State for Health Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar joined Eknath Shinde's group.