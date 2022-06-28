Rebels are now ministers without departments, posts handed over to nine other ministers

Mumbai: Handing over the accounts of nine rebel ministers to Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress ministers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has pushed the rebels. The rebels have been retained as ministers without accounts. The Chief Minister has said that the work of five cabinets and four ministers of state is being handed over to other ministers so that the work of public interest is not hampered and the functioning of all departments is smooth.



The Chief Minister has not yet decided to expel the rebel ministers. The Shiv Sena's national executive had given Uddhav the upper hand in making decisions about these ministers. So there was talk that these ministers would get Dutch. However, Thackeray is said to have left the door open for him without giving such a Dutchman.