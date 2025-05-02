Received Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Gives Big Update on Scheme

The women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme were waiting eagerly as media reports suggested the Rs 1,500 instalment from April 2025 would be deposited on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which was on April 30. However, the festival ended and today is May 2 and still the money has not been deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries in Maharashtra. People, mostly in the rural areas, are concerned whether the Mahayuti's flagship is now discontinued?

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised that the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme will never be scrapped. Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 every month, which is believed to have contributed to the ruling Mahayuti's stunning victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Dy CM Shinde said, “The Ladki Bahin programme will never be stopped.” He accused the opposition of spreading rumours and urged citizens not to believe in misinformation. He said at the programme where several office-bearers and workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) from Navi Mumbai joined his Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde promised that his government will fulfil all promises made in the party's poll manifesto. “We will not give excuses like printing mistakes. Whatever I assure will happen, and whatever is not possible will not happen,” he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has shared an important update regarding the April instalment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. She stated that the instalment for April will soon be deposited into the accounts of women beneficiaries. However, she did not specify a date or timeline. As a result, it is clear that the women of Maharashtra will have to wait a little longer for last month’s Rs 1,500.

Under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 65 receive Rs 1,500 every month. Questions continue to be raised about when the beneficiaries will receive the promised Rs 2,100 instalment, as announced during the elections. So far, neither government leaders nor ministers have provided a clear answer.

It was earlier stated that the April installment would be credited on Akshaya Tritiya, but there has been no update since. As a result, millions of women across the state are eagerly awaiting the official announcement.