Red alert for Mumbai and Pune; heavy rain forecast in Konkan and Vidarbha, check details here

Over the past two to three days, several districts in the state have been experiencing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. Continuous rainfall in Konkan, Pune, and Mumbai has posed significant challenges for citizens. Many rivers in Konkan, along with Vidarbha, have overflowed, leading to a cautionary warning for residents.

A red alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri districts. Furthermore, there is a possibility of intense rainfall with thunderstorms in the Konkan and Vidarbha regions in the next 24 hours. As a result, citizens are urged to stay indoors whenever possible. Additionally, residents living near rivers are advised to exercise caution.

The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours for Konkan, Vidarbha, and Western Maharashtra. IMD issued a red alert for Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Pune, while an orange alert is in place for Sangli, Solapur, and Satara. Marathwada, including Kolhapur, Nashik, and Vidarbha, has a yellow alert for rain.

n Konkan, Vashishti, Patalganga, and Savitri rivers have overflowed, causing waterlogging. Residents of Sangameshwar, Khed, and Chiplun are advised to stay vigilant. Meanwhile, the Wainganga river in Vidarbha has flooded, filling the Gosekhurd dam to its maximum capacity.

Ongoing heavy rains in Mumbai and suburban Thane have caused significant disruptions in local train services. Numerous trains are experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to waterlogging on the tracks, resulting in considerable inconvenience for Mumbaikars. Moreover, the continuous rain over the past two days has led to major traffic jams in various areas of Nagpur, as well as in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik cities. The situation has raised concerns among residents as more heavy rains are anticipated in the state.