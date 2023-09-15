Red alert in Amravati: IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Vidarbha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning for several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. This alert, released on Friday, predicts widespread rainfall in the area over the next 24 hours.

Within the 11 districts of Vidarbha, Amravati has been issued a Red alert, while Nagpur and Wardha districts received an Orange alert. Additionally, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Bhandara districts have been placed on Yellow alert.

Thunderstorms accompanying heavy rainfall and strong winds pose various hazards. The IMD emphasizes the importance of residents staying indoors, avoiding potential lightning strikes, and being cautious of local flooding, especially in low-lying areas. The advisory also urges people to stay away from weak walls and structures, suspend agrarian activities temporarily, and avoid venturing into water bodies.

#Vidarbha region is on red alert as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy showers (exceeding 204.4 mm), is expected on September 15th. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/r6hh7lxwuH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2023

The IMD has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs for the same period. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, the city and suburban areas are expected to witness potentially heavy rain and cloudy skies, underlining the need for residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

The well-marked low-pressure area that moved from the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts now lies over East Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to move across West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.