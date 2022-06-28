Reflection of LJP's struggle in Shiv Sena rebellion?

New Delhi: The current situation in the Shiv Sena reflects the split in the Lok Janshakti Party. The future of Shiv Sena looked draining. Shinde has more than two-thirds of the Shiv Sena members. Shinde says that his group is the real Shiv Sena while Uddhav Thackeray claims to have real Shiv Sena. After the Legislative Council elections, Shinde and some MLAs became unreachable. 25 to 30 MLAs went to Guwahati via Surat. A phase of this struggle has begun in court. A similar picture emerged after Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

What happened in LJP?

The leadership of the Lok Janshakti Party came to Chiranjeev Chirag Paswan. However, on October 8, his uncle Pashupatinath Paras split with 5 out of 6 MPs from the party. He expelled Chirag Paswan from the party for his anti-party activities and said that he was the real LJP.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha immediately recognized him as a parliamentary party. Paras was made a Minister in the Central Government. The Election Commission confiscated the Lok Janshakti Party’s election symbol bungalow and handed over the helicopter symbol to Chirag Paswan’s LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. Paras' party got the sewing machine symbol by naming it as National Lok Janshakti.

The case is currently in court. The next battle will be in the Assembly. The Election Commission will then have another battle over the party's name and election symbol.