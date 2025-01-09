Relief for Eknath Shinde as Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL on Governor's Withdrawal of 12 MLC Nominations

A big relief to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde after the Bombay High Court on Thursday, January 9, dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging then state governor BS Koshyari's September 2022 decision to withdraw 12 MLC nominations by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

In the earlier order, the court concluded the hearing and reserved its judgment on the PIL filed by Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Kolhapur corporator Sunil Modi. The PIL, argued by Advocate Sangram Bhosle, sought quashing of what it claimed was an “impermissible” decision of the Governor, reported TOI.

Maharashtra | Bombay High Court pronounced its verdict dismissing the PIL filed by Shiv Sena UBT against the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to stop the appointment of 12 MLAs to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.



