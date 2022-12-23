Relief for Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Nagpur land allotment case

In a relief to Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Bombay High Court accepted the withdrawl of an order of regularisation issued by him last week in connection with the Nagpur land allotment case and observed it was treating the matter as closed.

The matter pertains to allotment of a land parcel in Nagpur by Shinde when he was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The HC was earlier told the land meant for housing slum-dwellers was allotted to private persons, PTI reported.

On December 14, a division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and M W Chandwani of the HC's Nagpur bench, ordered status quo on the land allotment decision taken by Shinde in 2021.

On Tuesday (December 20), Shinde said as the urban development minister in 2021, he had passed an order in which he did not recommend reducing or decreasing the rate of land in question, but noted that charges should be applied for the plot as per government rules.

The CM had said when it was brought to his notice that the land allotment matter was pending in the court, he cancelled his earlier order, dated April 20, 2021, on December 16, 2022.

Considering the fact that now the order of regularisation has been withdrawn by the Chief Minister as per his order dated 16-12-2022, we are of the view that the purpose of the order dated 14-12-2022 passed by this court has been served and now this issue is closed,” the HC observed on Thursday.

The bench made the observation after it was informed that the chief Minister, by an order of December 16, has withdrawn the order of regularisation.

The HC was also informed that there was a factual error in the December 14 order and it pertains to the statement of fact that the land in question was acquired for a housing scheme for slum-dwellers. However, it was pointed out that the subject land was meant for another scheme.

On December 14, the bench was informed by amicus curie (appointed by court to assist) advocate Anand Parchure that Shinde, during his tenure as the urban development minister directed the NIT to give away land acquired for a housing scheme for slum-dwellers to 16 private persons.

”If any such order as claimed is really passed then we would direct the authorities to maintain status quo till the next date,” the court had then said.