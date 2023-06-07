Relief for Nagpur residents as rain showers provide respite

Nagpur residents, who had endured the scorching sun and sweat throughout the morning, found respite in the afternoon as refreshing rain accompanied by a gentle breeze arrived. The weather took a turn in the afternoon, with the wind blowing and the rain showers providing relief from the sweltering heat.

Vidarbha has witnessed a cloud play for the past few days. Within 24 hours, the temperature soared back to 43 degrees. The morning was sunny, but clouds gathered in the afternoon, bringing along rain and a refreshing breeze. This brought relief to the residents, alleviating them from the intense heat.

Due to evolving atmospheric conditions, the onset of the monsoon is anticipated to be delayed. Over the next 48 hours, there is a potential for an extremely intense cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea. Initially, the monsoon was projected to reach Kerala by June 4, but the recent developments have caused a delay in the Andaman Islands. Consequently, the monsoon's arrival in both the state and Vidarbha is expected to be postponed. Nevertheless, it is predicted that this delay will not significantly impact the overall rainfall.