Relief for Pune: No water cut on Thursday, ensuring festive celebrations go smoothly

In light of the upcoming celebrations of two significant festivals, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid, on Thursday, the Pune Municipal Corporation has made the decision to refrain from implementing a one-day water supply cut in the city. This decision ensures that citizens can observe and enjoy both festivals without any disruption to their water availability.

Earlier the water department of the municipal corporation had announced water cuts in the city and the same was to be implemented in a phased manner. Accordingly, the areas were divided and the PMC was implementing water cuts once in a week. The water levels in Khadakwasla and other dams, which serve as water sources for Pune city, have considerably decreased. Additionally, the weather forecast department has issued a warning of reduced and delayed monsoon this year. Therefore, it is crucial to conserve the existing water resources.