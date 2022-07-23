Renaming cities are increasing religious tension, alleges Abu Azmi

The work of changing the name of some cities in the country is currently underway. This is also happening in Maharashtra. Osmanabad got its name from Mir Osman Ali. Samajwadi Party leader MLA Abu Azmi said in a press conference that Osman Ali gave six tons of gold for the country, why the names of such persons were changed.

Samajwadi Party state president Abu Azmi was in Solapur on Saturday. He interacted with reporters at the Government Rest House before leaving for Osmanabad from Solapur. The Hindu-Muslim divide in the country is widening. If this gap is to be narrowed, brotherhood should increase. He said that I am touring the state with the same thought of brotherhood. Abu Azmi said, we supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state to stop the BJP.

But, they scratched our old wounds by saying that we demolished Babri Masjid. We regret this. He did not do any work for Maulana Economic Corporation, Haj Kamichi, Urdu House in two and a half years of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Urdu became the inspiration for independence. Today Urdu is considered foreign while this language is in this country. Muslim youths have been jailed illegally. Abu Azmi argued that those who are innocent should be released.