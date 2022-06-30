Reports: Swearing in of the new government is likely to happen around 7-8 pm?

According to the latest sources, it is reported that swearing in of the new government is likely to happen around 7-8 pm but Governor’s office has not reported any official notice on this regard yet. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan this evening, sources said. Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, and Eknath Shinde can take oath in today's swearing-in ceremony. BJP's core committee met in Mumbai. In charge of this meeting C. T Ravi was present. It is learned that a green signal was given from Delhi to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at the same meeting.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."