Republic Day 2023: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory, Check Roads to Avoid, Alternate Routes

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced on Tuesday that all roads around Shivaji Park in the Dadar area will be closed to traffic on January 26 for the Republic Day parade.

The traffic police said in a detailed statement that on January 26th, due to the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park Ground, all nearby roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It said that to manage traffic, vehicle traffic on the aforementioned roads needs to be temporarily diverted by issuing an order.

According to the traffic notification issued by the DCP, Traffic, the following traffic management is implemented on January 26, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to avoid danger, obstructions, and inconveniences to the public.

Roads closed and one way for vehicles:

N.C. Kelkar Road and Keluskar Road from L.J. Road Junction (Gadkari Junction) up to South and North junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Keluskar Road South shall be a one-way for east side vehicular traffic which means, the traffic from Swatantraveer Savarkar road shall be allowed to come through this route.

Right turn from Meenatai Thackeray statue on Keluskar Road North shall be one way for vehicular traffic proceeding towards the west.

S.K.Bole Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Hanuman Temple.

Swatantraveer Savarkar Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank.

Vehicular traffic proceeding from Siddhivinayak junction through Swatantraveer Savarkar road shall take a left turn at Portuguese Church-Proceed through Gokhale Road- Gadkari Junction- LJ Road- Raja Bade Chowk towards west suburb.

Entry for vehicular traffic is restricted from Yes Bank junction to Siddhivinayak Junction, thus, general public vehicles shall proceed by taking a left turn at Yes Bank Junction-Shivaji Park Road No. 5- Pandurang Naik road- right turn at Raja Bade Chowk- LJ. Road- Gadkari Junction- then proceed through Gokhale road towards South Mumbai.

No Parkings:

Keluskar Road (Main, South and Northbound)

LI. Dilip Gupte Road from Keluskar Road (North) to Pandurang Naik Road.

Pandurang Naik Road, (Road no. 5).

N. C. Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden.

Saint Dnyaneshwar Road

Parking for police, BMC and PWD vehicles

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak hall.

Vanita Samaj hall.

Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool.

Kohinoor PPL, N.C. Kelkar Road in Dadar (west).

Instructions for invitees

Route for invitees coming from South and Central Mumbai through Tilak flyover bridge to Shivaji Park-Tilak Flyover bridge- Kotwal Garden circle- right turn- N.C. Kelkar road- Gadkari Junction- right turn from Meenatai Thackeray Statue- Keluskar north road-left turn Shivaji Park gate no.5-left turn at C Ramchandra Chowk- through Swantantraveer Savarkarroad southbound- left turn at Vasant Desai chowk (Keluskar South junction)- through Shivaji Park gate No.1- Parade ground. Route for invitees coming from South Mumbai through Dr. Annie Besant road to Shivaji Park-from South Mumbai- Dr. Annie Besant Road- proceed through Century Junction-Swantantraveer Savarkar Road-Siddhivinayak Junction-right turn at Vasant Desai Chowk (Keluskar South Junction) then through Shivaji park gate no.5 in Parade Ground. Route for invitees coming from Western Suburbs through Mahim old Cadel Road to Shivaji Park-Invitees from western suburbs shall proceed through Mahim junction- Old Cadel road-Hinduja Hospital- Swantantraveer Savarkar Road southbound - left turn at Vasant Desai Chowk (Keluskar South junction) through Shivaji Park gate No.1 in the parade ground. Route for Invitees coming from Western Suburbs through Mahim LJ. Road to Shivaji Park-Invitees from western suburbs shall proceed through Mahim Church- Lady Jamshediit Road- Raja Bade Chowk-Gadkari Chowk-Right turn- N.C. Kelkar Road- left turn at Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackarey Statue- Keluskar Road North- left turn at Shivaji Park gate. C.Ramchandra Chowk (Keluskar Road North Junction) left turn to Swantantra Veer Savarkar Road Southbound- left turn at Vasant Desai Chowk- (Keluskar Road South) through Shivaji Park gate no. 05 in the Parade ground.

Route March