Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale to meet Ajit Pawar today

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at 10 am today. The meeting will be held at the Devagiri bungalow. Speaking to ANI on NCP leader Ajit Pawar who took oath as Maharashtra's 2nd Deputy Chief Minister, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Ajit Pawar was running angry for a long time, he wanted to alliance with BJP but Sharad Pawar did not want to.

Furthermore, he shared that this is a huge change and from this Maha Vikas Aghadi has been shocked He said, “Ajit Pawar was running angry for a long time."Ajit Pawar is welcome for deciding to participate in the coalition in the state. Just as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given the support of forty MLAs to the government. Similarly, Ajit Pawar has also claimed the support of forty MLAs. Ajit Pawar needs the support of two thirds of the party i.e. 36 MLAs. Therefore, it is expected that they will have this strength in numbers. So now it is clear that Ajit Pawar is the real NCP in Maharashtra. Accordingly, he will be given the election symbol of the clock. However, Ajit Pawar should be careful that the MLAs he has with him will not defect him,” said Union Minister Ramdas.