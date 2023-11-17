Reservation a constitutional right, not ancestral tradition: Chhagan Bhujbal

A new leader has emerged for the Maratha community, emphasizing that Dhangars, Telis, and Mali have been included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category later on. The leader underscores the significance of understanding reservation as a constitutional provision, not merely a poverty alleviation program. The leader stresses that reservation is a constitutional right granted by Babasaheb Ambedkar and asserts that it is not determined by one's eating habits or family dynamics. Without directly mentioning Manoj Jarange, OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal addressed the OBC Elgar Sabha in Jalna.

Expanding on the topic, Bhujbal highlighted that the Mandal Commission extensively surveyed the nation and proposed a 27% reservation for OBCs due to their comprising 54% of the population. The commission, initiated by the then Prime Minister V. P. Singh, was subsequently endorsed and put into action during Sharad Pawar's tenure as the chief minister. Minister Bhujbal clarified today that his reluctance to provide reservation to certain groups should not be misconstrued as depriving anyone of their rightful reservation.

Expressing their stance, Bhujbal clarified that they do not oppose Maratha reservation, acknowledging the substantial financial allocations and provisions the Maratha community has received through marches and other means. However, he raised concerns about the disparity in resources, pointing out that the OBC corporation has not even received Rs 1,000 crore. Bhujbal questioned the response to the Maratha agitation, highlighting the injuries sustained by 70 policemen and emphasizing the need to understand the true nature of the situation. He pointed out incidents such as the attacks on the houses of MLA Solanki and Kshirsagar and the vandalism of Subhash Raut's hotel in Beed, describing them as pre-planned and orchestrated with precision, including the deployment of petrol bombs at specific locations.

