"Respond within a week, or we will contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats: VBA sets deadline for Congress

All parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. In this context, various opposition parties in the country have united to form the India Alliance. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has yet to join the MVA at the state level and INDIA at the national level.

Vanchit had sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 1. However, Congress has not provided any concrete response to this issue so far. Consequently, the concerned Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has given the Congress a seven-day deadline for a response.

"The Congress must respond within a week; otherwise, we will contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats," warned the VBA. On September 1, 2023, Adv. Priyadarshi Telang, the spokesperson for the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), sent an email to Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress (INC). This communication occurred while the INC and its allies were in Mumbai for discussions regarding the India Alliance.

This email was written to the Congress president for two main reasons. One was to request the Congress to clarify the rumours suggesting that the VBA had been invited to the INDIA Alliance meeting in Mumbai, and the other was to convey that the doors were open for the VBA.

Prakash Ambedkar held a press conference today to address this matter.