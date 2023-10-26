Retired Mumbai couple loses 4 crore in shocking PF fraud

A septuagenarian couple from south Mumbai, who were previously employed with leading corporate houses, lost more than Rs 4 crore within four months in a cyber fraud. According to a TOI report, the wife, who is the complainant, told Cuffe Parade police that she had first received a phone call from a woman who claimed she was calling from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. "The caller even gave the name of the company where the complainant's husband earlier worked, as well as his PAN card number and retirement details. This is how the caller gained the complainant's trust," said police.

"The caller told the complainant that her husband's company had kept Rs 4 lakh in provident fund for investment, which had matured after 20 years and he is now entitled to receive Rs 11 crore." The woman then asked her to transfer money for payment of TDS, GST, and income tax. The FIR was filed Tuesday after the couple's accounts in a private bank were emptied.

“The accused did not send any link or QR code. She would call up the complainant and tell her to transfer money via net banking. The accused used over a dozen bank accounts to receive the Rs 4 crore,” said the police. The couple’s accounts emptied within four months. “When the complainant told the caller that they don’t have any money left, the latter began threatening her. The caller said the amount they had paid would be frozen and the I-T department would come knocking at their door. The accused also threatened, saying their other bank accounts linked to their PAN card will also be blocked.

Hence, we have booked the accused for extortion too,” said the officer