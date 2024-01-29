Revised Tax Bills Delay Casts Shadow Over Upcoming BMC Budget

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) upcoming budget, expected in the first week of February, faces uncertainty due to delays in issuing revised property tax bills. Despite Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal's assurance a month ago to withdraw increased bills and issue new ones, the process remains stalled. This halt in tax collection threatens the corporation's revenue and could impact the budget.

Property tax is BMC's primary income source. In December, the tax department prepared bills reflecting hikes, which triggered online payments starting December 26. However, former Congress corporator Asif Zakaria voiced objections, citing a 15-20% increase in the revised bills. He wrote to the commissioner opposing the hike. The budget accuracy now hangs in the balance, as revenue projections hinge on timely tax collection. With delayed projects, rising costs, outstanding contractor payments, and property tax confusion, crafting a precise budget becomes challenging.

"The stalled property tax collection leaves the BMC administration without accurate revenue figures. This will undoubtedly affect the budget presentation," said Ravi Raja, a former Leader of the Opposition (Congress). He further emphasized the administration's obligation to present an estimated revenue figure despite the uncertainties. "Failing to provide proper bills even after nine months signifies administrative failure," Raja added.

"More than a month has passed since the revised bills were ordered, yet the BMC hasn't sent them out. While presenting the budget - the administrators have to present the estimated figure of revenue generation. If even after nine months people are not getting accurate property tax payments, it is a failure of administration," said Sachin Padwal, a former corporator with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Group.

