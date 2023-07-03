Rift being created between society in name of caste and religion by some groups: Sharad Pawar

Amid the swearing-in of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minster along with other MLAs as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups.

We serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the nation too, said Sharad Pawar, in Karad, Satara.

A day after the dust of the Maharashtra political quake hovers in the air, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi got into a war-mode with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut predicting that the state will soon get a new Chief Minister.